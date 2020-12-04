Save for one season, his first season, Chris Klieman’s head coaching career has been defined by immense success. And perhaps that isn’t doing it justice. To accurately describe Klieman’s accomplishments, making IMMENSE all-caps is more appropriate.
Hyperbole?
Hardly.
In five seasons as North Dakota State’s head coach from 2014 through 2018, he lost only six games; he won four FCS national championships.
In his first season as Kansas State’s head coach in 2019, he lost five games — but he won eight. That total was the most in school history for a first-year head coach. It also ranked second nationally among rookie FBS head coaches last season, trailing only Ohio State’s Ryan Day. (With all due respect to K-State, Urban Meyer left a boatload of talent behind him in Columbus, Ohio, with four- and five-stars dotting the roster. That wasn’t quite the case in Manhattan after Bill Snyder finally concluded his illustrious career.)
Klieman carried that momentum into the early parts of this fall. Shaking off a stunning opening-game loss to Arkansas State, K-State pulled off a stunning win of its own, rallying from a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat Oklahoma. In Norman. To improve to 2-0 in two meetings against the Sooners. The only other school, or coach, in the Big 12 to beat Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley more than once since he took over for Bob Stoops prior to the 2017 season?
Another highly regarded coach, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. And he had a two-year head start on Klieman, as he started in Ames, Iowa, in 2016.
This year’s win over the Sooners propelled the Wildcats forward in leaps and bounds — at least initially. Even with a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Skylar Thompson the following week against Texas Tech, K-State brushed it aside. The Wildcats topped the Red Raiders, then went on the road and beat TCU, followed by its annual Sunflower Stomping of Kansas.
But that 55-14 win over the Jayhawks is the last time the Wildcats have tasted victory.
The results since: loss at West Virginia; two-point home defeat to Oklahoma State; shutout, nothing-positive-to-speak-of setback at Iowa State; last-second loss at Baylor.
A four-game losing streak, for most coaches, isn’t noteworthy.
Klieman isn’t most coaches.
His winning percentage of .785 ranks fourth among active FBS coaches with at least five years of experience. You might have heard of the top two on that list: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney (.812) and Alabama’s Nick Saban (.793). Third is Buffalo’s Lance Leipold (.791), who, like Klieman, dominated in another level of college football before joining the FBS. (Leipold, somehow, was even more dominant than Klieman in his pre-FBS days, going 109-6 and winning six Division III national championships in eight seasons at Wisconsin-Whitewater.)
Klieman only has dropped four consecutive games one other time as a head coach. As so often is the case, given how rarely he ever lost at North Dakota State, his prior four-game skid came in his one-year stewardship at Loras College. He lost his last four games at Loras in 2005 before becoming Northern Iowa’s defensive backs coach the following season. He spent the next seven seasons as an assistant before then-North Dakota State athletics director Gene Taylor hired him to succeed Craig Bohl, who left for Wyoming after capping his NDSU career with three straight national titles.
So if K-State can’t avoid a loss to Texas in Saturday’s regular-season finale, it’ll be the first time Klieman’s ever had back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back defeats as the head man.
A win at least would send the players toward a possible bowl berth — one Klieman said the program would accept even if it loses to Texas and finishes the 2020 regular season with a 4-6 overall record — with some positivity. Good vibes. Something that’s been in short supply since that 41-point slapping around of the Jayhawks on Oct. 24.
More attention has been focused on the losing streak. (Of course.) And the ever-growing, Big 12-leading 10 players in the transfer portal. (Understandable.) And the team’s third-quarter woes, extending in some circles to questioning offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham’s play-calling and job security. (Questioning his play-calling is one thing, but the only way Messingham isn’t in Manhattan next season is if he takes another position of his own volition.)
That’s not even mentioning the accountability issues Klieman and his players acknowledged have arisen within the program as the season progressed.
“(Klieman’s) message was for us to come together off the field,” K-State linebacker Cody Fletcher said after the Iowa State loss. “We need everybody. We can’t have people quitting on us, leaving on us. He felt like our effort was there. Mentally, we just weren’t there.”
Freshman running back Deuce Vaughn, already a star and already a team leader, said players needed to take the reins of the program.
“We have had some guys leave and some things like that,” he said. “We need to take control with the guys we have now and get back to working and not taking things for granted.”
Don’t take Klieman’s message about the team needing “to come together off the field” as him and his staff laying blame at the feet of the players.
This staff, not accustomed to losing, is every bit as hard on itself as the men on the field scoring touchdowns or making tackles.
Just ask Briley Moore.
A graduate transfer tight end, he began his college career at Northern Iowa. He faced Klieman and North Dakota State three times. It might not surprise you to learn Moore never beat Klieman and Co. More (or Moore?) than any K-State player, he knows the sky-high standards at NDSU. Losing more than two games in a season — which the Bison haven’t done since 2010, by the way — means something is wrong.
Moore said no one is more upset about the team’s losing streak than the coaches.
They aren’t the type to come into a postgame locker room and punch a wall or throw a chair.
After the 45-0 loss to Iowa State — the largest margin of defeat of Klieman’s head coaching career — Moore said the staff exhibited leadership qualities it so often demands of its players.
“They showed great leadership by obviously pointing out the things that we have to do better,” he said. “It wasn’t in a way that they’re yelling at us and pointing fingers. They started off by putting the blame first on them. So I think they are doing a great job of handling it.”
It showed in last week’s game. The Wildcats dug themselves an early hole after freshman quarterback Will Howard threw an interception on the contest’s opening drive. He threw another one later in the first half. Yet they led for the majority of the game, with an offensive line missing two starters and a defense without two senior starting linebackers.
It is expected K-State will acquit itself well come Saturday, when the Longhorns come to town, minus two key players — at the beginning of the week, expected NFL draft picks Samuel Cosmi and Caden Sterns opted out of the remainder of the season — and embattled head coach Tom Herman in tow.
In the grand scheme of things, neither team has much on the line Saturday. (Even if Texas beats K-State and then KU next week, it might not save Herman’s job.) Both already have been knocked out of Big 12 title contention. It’s simply a chance for another win.
For K-State, however, it means more — beyond just honoring its senior class.
“Our issues continue to be us holding each other accountable in all phases, not just football — in phases off the field and in the locker room and in the weight room and in the classroom,” Klieman said following the Iowa State loss. “That is how championships are built. They aren’t built just by what you do on the field. You better be accountable to what you do everywhere.”
Judging how the Wildcats fare in terms of accountability is an intangible measurement.
It won’t show up on the scoreboard, regardless of the result of Saturday’s game.