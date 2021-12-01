In a tale as old as time, Kansas State football will open the Big 12 portion of its 2022 schedule away from Manhattan. The entire 2022 slate, which was released Wednesday by the athletics department and the Big 12 Conference, includes K-State starting league play at Oklahoma on Sept. 24.
That comes after a three-game home stretch — versus South Dakota (Sept. 3), Missouri (Sept. 10) and Tulane (Sept. 17), respectively — to begin the season.
After those three contests at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, K-State will begin conference play on the road for the 22nd time in the 27-year history of the Big 12 — and the fourth consecutive year the Wildcats' first league game of the season will be in the state of Oklahoma.
K-State's Big 12 home opener is Oct. 1 versus Texas Tech before it heads to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Oct. 8. The Wildcats have their lone open date of the 2022 campaign during the week of Oct. 15. When K-State resumes play, it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU on Oct. 22.
The Wildcats have back-to-back home games against Oklahoma State (Oct. 29) and Texas (Nov. 5).
K-State concludes the regular season with consecutive road games Nov. 12 (at Baylor) and Nov. 19 (at West Virginia) before the finale — and Sunflower Showdown matchup — versus Kansas on Nov. 26.
Next year's Big 12 Championship game will be Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
All dates for next season's games are subject to change.
K-State will announce season-ticket options for the 2022 campaign in the coming weeks.