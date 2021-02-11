Kansas State football's 2021 schedule, which was announced Thursday, will have one familiar part: for the 21st time in the 26-year history of the Big 12, the Wildcats will begin conference play on the road.
That conference opener will be Sept. 25, when K-State travels to Stillwater, Okla., to take on Oklahoma State. It marks the third consecutive season the Wildcats' league opener is in the Sooner State. In 2019, it also had its first Big 12 game versus Oklahoma State; last season, it took down Oklahoma in Norman after rallying from a 21-point third-quarter deficit.
But before K-State can turn its attention to Oklahoma State, it begins the fall with three non-conference games, beginning with the previously announced matchup with Stanford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 4.
K-State then returns to Manhattan to host Southern Illinois (Sept. 11) and Nevada (Sept. 18), respectively.
After facing the Cowboys, the Wildcats turn around and host the Sooners the following week: Oct. 2 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State has won back-to-back games over Oklahoma, with the Sooners entering the contests ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll both times.
K-State has an open week before welcoming Iowa State to Manhattan on Oct. 16.
The Wildcats hit the road again Oct. 23, when they make the trek to Lubbock, Texas, to square off against Texas Tech. It's been a favorable matchup for the Wildcats the past decade, as they've beaten the Red Raiders nine times in the past 10 meetings.
K-State closes the month of October at home, as TCU comes to town on Oct. 30. The Wildcats have beaten the Horned Frogs each of the past two seasons.
K-State opens November with the Sunflower Showdown, making the short drive east to Lawrence to tussle with Kansas. The Wildcats have won 12 straight games over the Jayhawks, the longest winning streak by either school in the 118-year history of the rivalry.
K-State's final two home games of the 2021 campaign occur in consecutive weeks: versus West Virginia (Nov. 13) and Baylor (Nov. 20), teams that have troubled the Wildcats in recent years. The Mountaineers have downed the Wildcats five straight times, while the Bears have won three in a row in the series.
K-State concludes the regular season with an away game at Texas on Nov. 27.
Dates for all games are subject to change.
Kickoff times for all 12 games will be announced at a later date.
2021 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
- Sept. 4: vs. Stanford (in Arlington, Texas)
- Sept. 11: vs. Southern Illinois (Manhattan)
- Sept. 18: vs. Nevada (Manhattan)
- Sept. 25: at Oklahoma State (Stillwater, Okla.)
- Oct. 2: vs. Oklahoma (Manhattan)
- Oct. 16: vs. Iowa State (Manhattan)
- Oct. 23: at Texas Tech (Lubbock, Texas)
- Oct. 30: vs. TCU (Manhattan)
- Nov. 6: at Kansas (Lawrence)
- Nov. 13: vs. West Virginia (Manhattan)
- Nov. 20: vs. Baylor (Manhattan)
- Nov. 27: at Texas (Austin, Texas)
(Note: Dates are subject to change.)