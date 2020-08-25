Kansas State football isn’t showing any signs of letup on the recruiting trail. The Wildcats landed a commitment for the third straight day on Tuesday, with Arizona defender Krew Jackson giving his pledge.
Jackson’s commitment Tuesday night follows North Dakota offensive lineman Andrew Leingang’s commitment on Sunday and Georgia defensive end Ozzie Hoffler on Monday.
Jackson made his announcement on Twitter, posting a graphic of himself in a K-State jersey. Jackson picked K-State over a plethora of offers from other Power 5 schools, including in-state representatives Arizona and Arizona State along with Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Washington State.
I’m excited to announce I am committed to Kansas State University!! #EMAW pic.twitter.com/CoqDPf0TDi— Krew Jackson (@krewjack) August 26, 2020
He’s the second Arizona prospect to pick the Wildcats in the past recent years, joining defensive tackle Matthew Pola-Mao, who was part of K-State’s 2019 class.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Jackson plays safety for Queen Creek High School in Queen Creek, Ariz. But K-StateOnline, a Rivals affiliate, reports that Jackson will move to linebacker when he arrives in Manhattan.
Jackson is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals ranks him as the No. 10 overall player in Arizona for the 2021 class; the 247Sports Composite slots him as the No. 13 overall prospect in the state.
With Jackson on board, the Wildcats now have 17 commitments for the 2021 cycle.