The numbers are going in the wrong direction for Kansas State's football program, as 10 players have active cases of the coronavirus. That's an increase of three from Friday, when K-State announced seven players came up positive during the most recent round of testing.
The new number was announced Monday by the Riley County Health Department, which listed the K-State football team as an "area of outbreak" alongside the Delta Sigma Phi (eight active cases) and Sigma Alpha Epsilon (five) fraternities, and Pi Beta Phi (five) sorority. A K-State football spokesman confirmed the three new positives in a text to The Mercury on Monday. The spokesman also said this will not prompt the Wildcats to halt preseason practice. The opener against Arkansas State is slated for Sept. 12 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
This marks the second time in three months an outbreak has been tied to the Wildcats' football program. In June, K-State had 14 student-athletes test positive, leading the athletics department to suspend voluntary football workouts June 20, less than a week after they had begun.
The athletics department also dealt with COVID-19 issues in July.
K-State Athletics announced July 13 that 29 student-athletes had tested positive in various rounds of testing, though it did not identify which sports the athletes played. Of those 29 positives, only two were active at the time; one was senior defensive back Jonathan Alexander, who publicly revealed his positive test on Twitter. Alexander also is the only K-State football player known to have opted out of the 2020 season — he said he was concerned about competing in the middle of a pandemic — though head coach Chris Klieman told reporters last week other players had informed him of their decisions to opt out. Klieman did not announce which players had joined Alexander in opting out this fall.
