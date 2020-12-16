Kansas State’s football program officially added 14 players to its program Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period.
Additional signings are in the fold, too: Hadley Panzer, who signed last February but deferred his enrollment until January 2021, will be counted as part of the Wildcats’ 2021 class. Damian Illalio, Manhattan High’s star defensive lineman, signed Thursday morning. (More coverage on his signing will appear in Friday’s edition of The Mercury.)
For now, Klieman is happy with the haul, especially given the issues posed by the coronavirus.
“I’m really excited for our staff to be able to bring these young men into the fold,” Klieman said. “It’s been a challenging time as well all know, and to think about how long we have been recruiting so many of these players and the fact that none of them had an official visit and none of them we were able to see at the school, none of them we were able to have a home visit with. Everything was done virtually.”
The Wildcats 14 signees Wednesday include eight players on defense (three defensive backs, three linebackers, one defensive end and one defensive tackle) and six on offense (two linemen, two receivers, one quarterback and one running back).
The most highly touted member of the class is quarterback Jake Rubley, who Rivals ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 12 pro-style signal-caller in the 2021 cycle. Others rated highly among the assorted recruiting services include offensive lineman Andrew Leingang (No. 10 center nationally per 247Sports) linebacker Gaven Haselhorst (No. 22 among inside linebackers according to 247Sports) and DaVonte Pritchard (No. 43 safety in the country in Rivals’ rankings), a defensive back in high school who will play linebacker at K-State.
Panzer, along with five players who signed Wednesday, are expected to enroll in January and be ready to go through spring practice: Pritchard, Rubley, wide receiver Brenen Hawkins, offensive lineman Austin Weiner and defensive tackle Brayden Wood.