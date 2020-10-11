Kansas State football is back in the rankings.
Following a 3-1 start to the season, the Wildcats appeared in the latest edition of both the Associated Press and coaches polls, which were released Sunday.
K-State came in at No. 22 in both polls.
It marks the Wildcats’ first time in the AP’s rankings since last season, when they were ranked No. 24 in November. They dropped out following a 24-20 home loss to West Virginia. K-State’s previous appearance in the coaches poll also came last season, in the week prior to its game at Texas on Nov. 9. The Wildcats fell from the coaches poll following a last-second, 27-24 defeat to the Longhorns.
K-State is 3-1 this season and 3-0 in Big 12 play following a 21-14 victory at TCU last week.
The Wildcats, riding a three-game win streak, have their second open date of the season this week. They return Oct. 24, hosting Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in the latest meeting in the Sunflower Showdown.