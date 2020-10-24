Logic suggested that No. 20 Kansas State wouldn't have any issues dispatching Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday.
The Jayhawks entered winless on the season, on an 11-game losing streak in the Sunflower Showdown rivalry and owning an FBS-record 51-game skid in Big 12 road games.
On this day, logic was right.
The final score: Kansas State 55, KU 14.
It marks the Wildcats' 12th straight victory over Kansas, the longest win streak by either team in the history of the series. (K-State also won 11 in a row from 1993 through 2003.) The only opponent K-State has beaten more times in a row is former conference rival Missouri, which it topped 13 straight times from 1993 through 2005. The win also gave the Wildcats a 28-27-3 edge over the Jayhawks in games held in Manhattan.
The early returns, however, didn't indicate Saturday would be another K-State demolition of its in-state rival.
At the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Big 12) led just 7-0. They had 55 penalty yards — nearly as many yards as they had offensively (63). But the good news was their defense had held the Jayhawks to only 51 yards in the period, which included a pair of three-and-outs.
One of those led to the game's first touchdown — courtesy of the player who arguably was the most valuable on the field for the Wildcats on Saturday, Phillip Brooks.
A sophomore from Lee's Summit, Mo., Brooks returned a first-quarter punt 55 yards for a touchdown. He capped the first half with another, this one from 52 yards, to give the Wildcats a 34-7 lead at the end of the first 30 minutes.
Brooks finished the day with 189 punt-return yards, setting a single-game school record; David Allen previously held the mark with 172 yards versus Texas in 1998.
Yet it wasn't just Brooks who the Wildcats leaned on in the first half with the offense struggling. Another one of K-State's first-half touchdowns came on defense: Justin Gardner had a 25-yard pick-six in the second quarter, marking the second straight game a K-State defensive back returned an interception for a touchdown. (AJ Parker had a 37-yard pick-six at TCU on Oct. 7.)
By the time K-State's offense finally found its footing at the start of the second half, victory was well in hand.
The Wildcats kept scoring anyway, reaching the end zone on all three of its third-quarter drives: a 1-yard touchdown runs from Deuce Vaughn and Harry Trotter, respectively, and a 13-yard pass from Will Howard to Briley Moore.
With K-State up 55-7 at the start of the final period, the hosts were content to run the clock and wrap up as quickly as possible.
KU, which fell to 0-5 and 0-4 in Big 12 play, did manage one more score, as quarterback Jalon Daniels recorded his second rushing touchdown of the day with 4:38 remaining.
The Jayhawks return home to host Iowa State next week.
K-State takes to the road, heading to Morgantown, W.V., to face West Virginia at 11 a.m. Oct. 31. The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.
This story will be updated.