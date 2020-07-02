The Kansas State football team has ended its strike from athletics activities following the university's new Diversity and Inclusion programming, which was announced Wednesday.
Quarterback Skylar Thompson tweeted out an image of himself celebrating along with a statement expressing the team's plan to return to activities.
"We appreciate the diligent work of our university and athletics administration as we work through these important issues," the statement reads. "The plans and action items released Wednesday are great first steps in our goal of defeating hate and racism on our campus, and therefore, we have decided to return to workouts with our teammates. however, we know that this process is far from completed, and should it slow or diminish for any reason, we would re-evaluate the situation and our options at that time."
Defensive lineman Wyatt Hubert, linebacker Justin Hughes and defensive back Walter Neil Jr. all tweeted the same statement.
The K-State football team collectively pledged to sit out of games, practices and meetings last Saturday in the wake of a controversial tweet from a Kansas State student mocking George Floyd's death. Athletes on the men's and women's basketball teams made similar pledges.
The football team called for the university to enact a policy that "allows a student to be dismissed for displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or group of students," in its original statement. University policy states the school cannot be expel a student for "rude, mean, hateful, offensive, bigoted, wrong, immoral or deeply distressing," statements as such action would constitute censorship and violate the student's First Amendment rights.
The university's athletics department responded to the athletes' stance by expanding its Diversity and Inclusion programming. The programs include launching a Diversity and Inclusion fund, supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and helping athletes to vote in upcoming elections.
The department has also created a new Chief Diversity Officer position and will enforce mandatory diversity training for all student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“We will not stand for social injustice,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “Now is the time for us to build upon the Diversity and Inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the areas of racial injustice and racism. I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for working together on these steps and know that our department and University will continue to evolve and grow tremendously.”
The university also announced an 11-step plan to combat racism and bigotry on campus, with measures that include increasing minority recruitment efforts and improve processing discrimination complaints.