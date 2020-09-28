In the wake of Kansas State football’s come-from-behind victory over then-No. 3 Oklahoma, individual accolades have been pouring in.
The Wildcats earned three player of the week awards from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. Quarterback Skylar Thompson, running back Deuce Vaughn and defensive back Jahron McPherson were the Wildcats’ three recipients.
Thompson and McPherson were co-winners of the offensive and defensive player of the week awards, respectively. Vaughn earned the newcomer of the week award.
It marks the first time since 2015, following a game against West Virginia, that K-State had three winners in the same week.
The trio’s recognition came just two days after they helped the Wildcats overcome a 21-point third quarter deficit to stun the No. 3 Sooners 38-35 in Norman, Okla.
Thompson now has three weekly awards during his K-State career. He finished Saturday with a personal-best 334 passing yards. He accounted for four total touchdowns, including three on the ground.
In addition to the Big 12 weekly award, Thompson landed on two other lists: the Davey O’Brien’s “Great 8” the Manning Star of the Week. Earning a spot on the “Great 8” list means Thompson now is added to the award’s midseason watch list. The Davey O’Brien Award annually is given to the player deemed the top quarterback in the nation.
McPherson, a native of Basehor, recorded a career-high 11 tackles against the Sooners, including one for loss. He forced a fumble that led to a touchdown and also caught the game-sealing interception off Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. With those numbers, McPherson became the first Wildcat since at least 2002 to tally double-digit tackles, a tackle-for-loss, a forced fumble and an interception in a single game.
He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week on Sunday, becoming the first K-State player to earn a national weekly award from the Walter Camp Foundation since former quarterback (and current quarterbacks coach) Collin Klein and defensive back Allen Chapman both honored in 2012 following games against West Virginia and Oklahoma State, respectively.
A freshman from Round Rock, Texas, Vaughn had 174 all-purpose yards, highlighted by 129 receiving yards on four catches and a game-tying 38-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Vaughn’s total set a Big 12 record for receiving yards by a freshman running back since the league’s inception in 1996; the yardage also was the fifth-most receiving yards by any running back in a conference game.
Vaughn is the first Wildcat running back in 50 years, and fifth overall, with 100-plus receiving yards in a single game. Prior to Vaughn, the last K-State tailback to accomplish the feat was Henry Hawthorne in 1970 — that, like Saturday, was a road game against Oklahoma.
K-State also was lauded as a team following Saturday’s upset. It finished as the runner-up for the Football Writers Association of America’s “National Team of the Week” honor. Mississippi State won the award following its 44-34 win on Saturday at defending national champion LSU.