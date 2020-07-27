Kansas State added to its 2021 recruiting class Monday, landing a commitment from in-state prospect Gaven Haselhorst.
A linebacker from Hays High School, Haselhorst announced his commitment on social media. His pledge came just days after the Wildcats first extended an offer — that came Thursday, when K-State became the first Power 5 and FBS school to offer Haselhorst.
GoPowercat.com noted that Haselhorst’s showing at the recent Sharp Performance Showcase in Salina didn’t hurt. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Haselhorst was the event’s strongest participant, doing 21 reps on the 225-pound bench press. He also clocked in at 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Haselhorst, who was a Class 5A honorable mention last season for Hays, is the first linebacker commitment since Steve Stanard was hired as K-State’s new linebackers coach in March. Haselhorst is the second linebacker to commit to the Wildcats in the 2021 cycle, joining Gardner Edgerton’s Davonte Pritchard.
Haselhorst has yet to receive a star rating from either Rivals or 247Sports.
Along with Haselhorst and Pritchard, the Wildcats also have commitments from athletes Dorian Stephens, Devrin Weathers and Jayden Williams, defensive back Omar Daniels, defensive lineman Brayden Wood, offensive lineman Austin Weiner, quarterback Jake Rubley and receivers Brenen Hawkins and RJ Garcia II.