Kansas State football on Wednesday landed its first 2021 commitment since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted day-to-day life in the United States.
DeShawn Page, a linebacker at East Mississippi Community College, gave his pledge to the Wildcats in a message posted to his personal Twitter account. K-State was the first Power 5 school to offer Page. He picked the Wildcats over Big 12 rival Oklahoma State.
The commitment, however, did come with a disclaimer.
Page ended his message by writing that his recruitment “will stay open to any and all programs until further notice.” Those types of caveats may become the new normal for the time being, as the COVID-19 outbreak has prevented prospects like Page from making in-person visits to the schools recruiting him. Once college campuses begin opening back up, things will change.
A 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker, Page played in nine of EMCC’s games last season, recording 36 tackles and half a sack. He also forced one fumble.
Rivals ranks him as a three-star prospect; 247Sports does not have an updated star ranking for Page, but did tab him a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, when he originally signed to play at Marshall.
Page had a stellar career at Fulton High in Knoxville, Tenn., where he totaled 227 tackles (50 for loss), eight sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also contributed offensively, combining to rush for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns during his final two high school seasons.
As a senior, he earned the Tennessee Titans’ Mr. Football for Class 5A accolade, tallying 76 total tackles (16 tackles for loss) to go along with three interceptions and one sack.
Page is the sixth commitment for the Wildcats in the 2021 cycle, joining athletes Dorian Stephens (Stilwell) and Jayden Williams (Des Moines, Iowa), defender Davonte Pritchard (Gardner), offensive lineman Noah Bolticoff (Rose Hill) and Colorado quarterback Jake Rubley.