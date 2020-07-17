Kansas State football, as per usual, will look to silence its doubters should a season come to pass.
The Wildcats were picked to finish among the bottom half of the Big 12 in the preseason media poll, slotting in seventh in the 10-team league. The preseason poll, released by the conference office Friday, saw K-State receive 366 points, putting it ahead of only West Virginia (287), Texas Tech (267) and Sunflower State rival Kansas (100).
The Wildcats surpassed expectations last season in Year 1 under new head coach Chris Klieman. K-State was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 in 2019, but ended up earning a four-way tie for third.
There were no surprises at the top of the poll: Oklahoma was the preseason pick to win the league for the fifth time in as many years. The Sooners had the most total points (888) and the most first-place votes (80). It marked the eighth time since Oklahoma topped the preseason poll. The Sooners have won 13 league titles — a conference record — and enter the 2020 season having captured it each of the last five years.
Oklahoma State received the second-most points (742) and six first-place votes. Texas, picked to finish third, accounted for the remaining four first-place votes. Iowa State, Baylor and TCU filled out spots 4-6, just ahead of K-State.
The top two teams in the league standings at the end of the regular season clinch berths in the Big 12 championship game. The league's title contest tentatively is slated for Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, though it could be pushed back if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic delays the start of the season.
The Big 12's annual football media days event already has been rescheduled. Set to be held virtually next week, the conference announced Wednesday that the event now will start Aug. 3. A revised schedule for the event is still to be determined.
Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma: 888 (80)
2. Oklahoma State: 742 (6)
3. Texas: 727 (4)
4. Iowa State: 607
5. Baylor: 489
6. TCU: 477
7. Kansas State: 366
8. West Virginia: 287
9. Texas Tech: 267
10. Kansas: 100
(Note: First-place votes in parentheses)