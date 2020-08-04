For Kansas State football fans paying attention to the team's potential future additions, a familiar name found its way onto the Wildcats' scholarship offer list.
Sterling Lockett, the younger brother of former K-State star Tyler Lockett and son of another Wildcat great in Kevin Lockett, received an offer to play his collegiate career at Kansas State. Sterling Lockett announced his scholarship offer with a Twitter post on Monday.
"After a great call with (Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet) and (head coach Chris Klieman) I am very blessed and grateful to have received an offer to play at Kansas State University," Sterling Lockett said in the post.
Sterling Lockett, who plays for Blue Valley (Stilwell), is a member of the 2022 recruiting class. The wide receiver is not yet ranked on either Rivals or 247Sports.
He caught 33 passes for 535 yards in his sophomore season.
Tyler left K-State at the top of the school's record books in nearly every major receiving category, including receptions (249), yards (3,710) and touchdowns (29). That put him just ahead of his father, Kevin, who ranks second in school history in catches (217), yards (3,032) and touchdowns (26).
Tyler and Sterling's uncle, Aaron, also played receiver for the Wildcats, catching 137 passes for 2,400 yards.