For Kansas State football fans paying attention to the team's potential future additions, a familiar name found its way onto the Wildcats' scholarship offer list.

Sterling Lockett, the younger brother of former K-State star Tyler Lockett, received an offer to play his collegiate career at Kansas State. Sterling Lockett announced his scholarship offer with a Twitter post on Monday.

"After a great call with (Director of Football Recruiting Taylor Braet) and (head coach Chris Klieman) I am very blessed and grateful to have received an offer to play at Kansas State University," Sterling Lockett said in the post.

Sterling Lockett, who plays for Blue Valley (Stilwell), is a member of the 2022 recruiting class. The wide receiver is not yet ranked on either Rivals or 247Sports. 

He caught 33 passes for 535 yards in his sophomore season.

