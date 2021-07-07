Kansas State secured a commitment from Hutchinson Community College wide receiver Tyrone Howell on Monday.
Howell, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound recruit, previously committed to Louisiana Monroe. But about one month after impressing K-State coaches during a private workout in Manhattan, Howell changed his mind.
He joins his Hutchinson teammate Kingsey Ugwu in the Wildcats’ 2021 recruiting class. The Blue Dragons won the NJCAA championship last season.
Howell played a significant role in the title run, ranking second on the team in receiving yards, third in yards per catch and fourth in receptions and receiving touchdowns.
He earned first-team all-conference honors for his performance after transferring from Central Oklahoma. Howell joins a crowded wide receiver room at K-State. Led by returners Phillip Brooks Malik Knowles and Chebastin Taylor, the Wildcats now have 20 receivers on their roster.