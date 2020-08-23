Kansas State’s football coaching staff reached back to its roots Sunday, snagging a commitment from 2021 offensive lineman Andrew Leingang.
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 265 pounds, Leingang plays at Century High School in Bismark, N.D. Nearly half of K-State’s 11 on-field staff — head coach Chris Klieman, offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Joe Klanderman, wide receivers coach Jason Ray and offensive line coach Conor Riley — came from North Dakota State, where the Bison won four national titles in five seasons from 2014 to 2018.
Leingang will become the next North Dakota resident to relocate to Manhattan. He announced his commitment to the Wildcats on social media Sunday.
“I am happy and pleased to announce my commitment to Kansas State University to continue my athletic and academic career,” Leingang wrote. “I am grateful to God, who has blessed me with such a great support system ... including my family, coaches, teammates and friends. Together, they have helped mold me into the person I am today and (helped me) reach my goal of playing college football.
“I appreciate the programs who have reached out to me during the recruiting process. Thanks again to everyone who has helped me along the way. I am very excited to start my new journey. Go Cats!”
Riley was the primary recruiter for Leingang, who 247Sports ranks as the top player in North Dakota, regardless of position, in the 2021 class. K-State was the first Power 5 school to offer Leingang; he also had offers from Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota and Oregon State as well as North Dakota State, which tried to keep him from leaving the state’s borders.
Leingang ultimately chose K-State, the only school whose campus he was able to visit before those came to a halt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging across the country.
Considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, Leingang is the second offensive line commitment for the Wildcats in the 2021 cycle, joining Austin Weiner, who plays for Gardner Edgerton.
K-State has 15 commitments overall for its 2021 class.