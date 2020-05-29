A familiar face to Joshua Youngblood might join him in Kansas State's locker room in the future. Youngblood, a rising sophomore wide receiver who became an All-America kick returner last season, starred at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
On Friday, his high school teammate, RJ Garcia, committed to the Wildcats. A 6-foot-1, 173-pound wide receiver, Garcia announced his commitment on his personal Twitter account.
“After much thought and prayer,” Garcia wrote, including photos of himself in his uniform as well as his signature and high school jersey, No. 2. "I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Kansas State University!”
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Garcia committed without ever visiting K-State's campus. He chose K-State over offers from Iowa State and Rutgers, among others.
Garcia earned all-county honors last season after tallying 516 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 25.8 per reception. He also contributed in the return game, totaling 209 yards on kickoffs for a Berkeley Prep squad that went 8-2 last fall.
The Wildcats have six players committed in the 2021 cycle: Garcia, athletes Dorian Stephens (Stilwell) and Jayden Williams (Des Moines, Iowa), defender Davonte Pritchard (Gardner) and Omar Daniels (Moultrie, Ga.) and quarterback Jake Rubley (Highlands Ranch, Colo.).