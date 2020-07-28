It's already been a busy week on the recruiting trail for Kansas State's football program. Hays High linebacker Gaven Haselhorst committed to the Wildcats on Monday.
Darell Jones joined him Tuesday.
A 5-foot-11, 166-pound athlete from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, Jones announced his commitment on social media.
After thanking God, his family, his coaches and his friends, Jones sealed the deal.
"I've dreamed of these moments ever since I was a kid, turning my dreams into a reality," he wrote on Twitter. "With that being said, I will be committing to Kansas State University."
July 28, 2020
Though he also plays receiver at Field Kindley, he is projected to play cornerback for the Wildcats. Prior to K-State, Jones had just one offer from an FBS school: Eastern Michigan.
But he opened eyes at the Sharp Performance Showcase in Salina earlier this month. GoPowercat.com reported that at the event, Jones ran a blistering 4.35 in the 40-yard dash. If that wasn't enough, he has a vertical leap of nearly 41 inches.
Jones is the second prospect projected to play cornerback to commit to K-State in the 2021 cycle; Georgia defensive back Omar Daniels committed to the Wildcats in May.
Jones has yet to be assessed a star rating from either Rivals or 247Sports.
Jones' commitment Tuesday ups the Wildcats' 2021 pledge count to 12.
The others are Daniels, Haselhorst, athletes Davonte Pritchard, Dorian Stephens, Devrin Weathers and Jayden Williams, defensive lineman Brayden Wood, offensive lineman Austin Weiner, quarterback Jake Rubley and wide receivers Brenen Hawkins and RJ Garcia II.