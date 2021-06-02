Kansas State football’s support staff has a new member. The Wildcats recently hired Brian Lepak as an offensive quality control coach and an assistant director of recruiting. Though K-State hasn’t officially announced Lepak’s hire, the athletics department’s official website now lists him as a member of the football coaching staff.
Lepak spent this past season as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Southern University, a school in Baton Rouge, La., which is a member of the historic Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and plays in the FCS level.
The Jaguars, who played this spring after the NCAA postponed the FCS season from the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaned on Lepak’s offensive line. Southern rushed for a SWAC-best 228.6 yards per game (5.3 yards per carry) en route to a 5-1 record. Southern clobbered its arch-rival, Grambling, in the season-ending Bayou Classic, rolling to a 49-7 victory in Shreveport, La.
All five of Lepak’s starting linemen earned All-SWAC accolades at the conclusion of the spring season.
Lepak joined Southern after spending the previous three years as an offensive line graduate assistant at Oklahoma, his alma mater. During his time with the Sooners, he helped offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh in tutoring a unit that paved the way for a pair of Heisman Trophy recipients and three straight Big 12 titles and College Football Playoff appearances. Oklahoma won the Joe Moore Award — given to the nation’s most outstanding offensive line — in 2018.
Before his time with the Sooners, he was an offensive line graduate assistant at Indiana from 2014 to 2016. Former Hoosier running back Tevin Coleman posted a 2,000-yard season during Lepak’s time in Bloomington, Ind., and in 2015, IU became only the fourth team in FBS history to have two 1,000-yard rushers, a 3,500-yard passer, and a 1,000-yard receiver in the same season.
Lepak played at Colorado State for two seasons before he transferred to Oklahoma. In his three-year playing career with the Sooners, Lepak shifted between guard and center and was a member of the school’s Big 12 championship squad in 2010. A Claremore, Okla., native, Lepake twice won the Sooners’ Derrick Sheppard Award, given to the team’s “most inspirational walk on.”
After hanging up his cleats, Lepak received the Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholar Award and attended the University of Oklahoma’s law school, where he became part of of the Oklahoma Law Review. He graduated in 2014 and earned admittance to the Oklahoma Bar Association the same year.
In addition to his law degree, he has degrees in both accounting and finance from Oklahoma’s Price College of Business. He was the college’s outstanding senior in accounting.