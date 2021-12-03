In this file photo, Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham speaks with reporters in February 2019. Head coach Chris Klieman announced Friday that Messingham and fullbacks/tight ends coach Jason Ray will not return next season.
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman reshuffled his staff Friday, announcing that offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Courtney Messingham and fullbacks/tight ends coach Jason Ray will not return next season.
“We appreciate the efforts of Courtney and Jason during their time in Manhattan and wish them well in the future,” Klieman said in a statement. “These were very difficult decisions to make as both are great coaches and friends — Jason since our time at North Dakota State, and Courtney, who I have known since we were young. However, I feel like this is in the best interest of our program moving forward.”
With Messingham moving on, quarterbacks coach Collin Klein will serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the K-State’s bowl game. Ray will not be around for the bowl, either. A K-State spokesman told The Mercury on Friday that Ray’s interim replacement for the postseason still is to be determined.
The Wildcats will learn their bowl destination Sunday.
Both Messingham and Ray had been members of Klieman’s K-State staff since his hire in December 2018. Messingham and Ray also worked under Klieman at his previous stop, North Dakota State.
Their dismissals marked the first time Klieman voluntarily made changes to the Wildcats’ staff.