With the Big 12 intending to play sports this fall, Kansas State football has found a non-conference foe.
The Wildcats will take on Arkansas State Sept. 12 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium according to the Big 12’s revised schedule, which was released Wednesday morning. The news of the K-State/Arkansas State matchup was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday.
If the game takes place, it will be the second of the season for Arkansas State. The Wolves tentatively are slated to begin their 2020 campaign at Memphis on Sept. 5. That’s the date of K-State’s original season opener, when it was supposed to welcome Buffalo to Manhattan.
That game was canceled after the Mid-American Conference, of which Buffalo is a member, announced Saturday it would postpone football until the spring.
The Sept. 12 game versus the Red Wolves helps the Wildcats satisfy the Big 12’s format for this season: nine games against conference foes, plus one non-conference matchup. Arkansas State is part of the Sun Belt Conference.
Along with Buffalo, K-State had its two other non-conference contests wiped away because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. K-State was supposed to host North Dakota on Sept. 12; that went away after the Missouri Valley Football Conference — North Dakota’s league — announced last week it would push its season back to the spring.
K-State lost its Sept. 19 home date with Vanderbilt after the SEC decided to go to a conference-only schedule last month.
K-State and Arkansas State have played twice, with the Wildcats winning both matchups in Manhattan. K-State won the first meeting 37-6 in 1948 — the Wildcats’ lone victory in a 1-9 debut season for head coach Ralph Graham. The Wildcats topped the Red Wolves again in 1980, 31-7.