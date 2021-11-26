AUSTIN, Texas — Two plays.
Two fourth-and-shorts.
Both times, Kansas State suffered the same result: turnovers on downs.
Those unsuccessful fourth-down tries spelled disaster Friday for K-State, and led to its latest close loss to Texas.
The Longhorns scored the final nine points of the contest, all on field goals by Cameron Dicker, to send the Wildcats to a 22-17 loss at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium.
The Wildcats (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) failed to score a single point in the final two quarters.
"Frustrating loss, because I thought we should have won the football game," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said. "We had plenty of opportunities to win the game. Felt we should have won the game, and didn't."
Had either of the fourth-down plays worked, the result might have been different.
On the first, the Longhorns took down running back Deuce Vaughn for no gain at the K-State 30. On the ensuing possession, Dicker connected on a 22-yard field goal with 7:32 to go to extend the advantage to five points.
The Wildcats again went for it on fourth down on their next drive. Texas stuffed Howard for no gain at the Longhorn 17-yard line with 4:04 left.
Klieman was visibly frustrated at the Wildcats' failure on both plays.
"We should be able to get a yard, that's the bottom line," Klieman said. "You've got it in your best players' hands. We don't (do a good job). They do a good job. We didn't get it done."
Klieman conceded K-State always could have dialed up something different on the two critical plays.
"But we felt like we had to run the football and needed to run the football, and bottom line is, with the players we have on offense, we should be able to get a yard, and we didn't do that," he said. "So give Texas credit for getting a couple of big stops on two different occasions. In hindsight, it's always easy to say you could pick a different run play or throw the ball out of it."
Though the Wildcats forced the Longhorns to punt on the possession following the fourth-down tackle of Howard, K-State got the ball back with only 33 seconds left and no time remaining. After Vaughn picked up 8 yards on a reception, the game was over, as K-State couldn't line up quick enough to snap the ball again.
With the victory, the Longhorns (5-7, 3-6) ended a six-game losing skid, their longest in-season losing streak since they dropped the final eight contests of the 1958 campaign.
And the hosts began on the right foot Friday.
Texas marched 75 yards in 10 plays to start with a touchdown on the game's opening possession, finished by running back Roschon Johnson, who scored on a 9-yard run. Johnson, the team's first-team running back with superstar Bijan Robinson out for the season, frequently lined up in the Wildcat on the scoring possession, taking the direct snap on the final five plays.
That even included a pass — a 2-yard toss to Keilan Robinson.
K-State responded with a scoring drive of its own later in the first quarter, immediately following the game's only turnover.
Starting in place of injured sixth-year senior Jahron McPherson, TJ Smith picked off a Casey Thompson pass after the Texas quarterback decided to throw into double coverage.
The Wildcats' offense made the Longhorns pay for that miscue.
And with starting quarterback Skylar Thompson sidelined Saturday, a heavy diet of Vaughn was expected. That's just what the Wildcats delivered on their first scoring drive: Vaughn carried five times on the seven-play possession, which included a 9-yard touchdown at the 4:44 mark of the first period.
The Longhorns moved back ahead on the next drive, a 13-play, 73-yard drive that lasted 6:30. Casey Thompson tossed his only touchdown of the game, hitting Cade Brewer in the right corner of the end zone for 10-yard score. But Cameron Dicker missed the extra point, leaving Texas' lead at 13-7 with 13:07 left in the half.
Will Howard wasted no time putting the Wildcats back on top, though.
Howard scored on the first play of the following drive, running 71 yards up the K-State line for his fourth rushing touchdown of the fall. Chris Tennant nailed the extra point to take a 14-13 lead.
Tennant and Dicker traded field goals for the final points of the first half; Tennant hit a 51-yard attempt — one that easily would have cleared from north of 60 yards — with 1:56 remaining, while Dicker answered with a 24 yarder as time expired to cut the Wildcats' advantage to 17-16 at the break.
Dicker also was responsible for the only points in the third quarter: a 39-yard field goal that gave the Longhorns a 19-17 lead.
The loss, K-State's second in less than a week — it fell to Baylor, 20-10, last Saturday — spoiled another superlative outing for Vaughn, who rushed for 143 yards (and the aforementioned opening-period score) on 24 carries. It marked his fifth consecutive games of 100-plus-rushing yards — the second time this season he's accomplished that feat.
"He did a great job. Deuce is a special player and a really good, talented kid," Klieman said. "He makes some great plays, but obviously it wasn't enough."
Outside of his 71-yard touchdown run, it was a fairly forgettable game for Howard. He finished with just 65 yards passing, completing nine of his 13 attempts. Take away the rushing touchdown, and he had just 11 yards on the ground on seven carries.
"He had a big-time run to give us a big touchdown when we needed it," Klieman said. "I'll have to look at the film and see where our errors were, if they were in routes, protection, if it was throws — whatever it may be. But offensively in general — not just one player — we've got to be better."
Klieman, as sullen in the postgame press conference as he's been in quite some time, kept hitting upon what he viewed as a winnable game slipping through his team's grasp.
"It's a frustrating thing," he said. "We've got kids who are really hurting in there, because they really wanted to win this game. They really wanted to beat Texas. I don't fault our effort. Our effort's good. The kids wanted to win. They played their tails off. We just didn't get it done, and it's really frustrating."