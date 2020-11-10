Active cases of the coronavirus once again are on the rise in Kansas State’s football program, with eight positive tests since Friday, according to the Riley County Health Department. K-State football had just one active case last week.
During his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, K-State head coach Chris Klieman confirmed players represented some of the positive tests.
“I wish we could work with a bunch of young guys, but a number of our young guys late last week, either (were) involved in close contact or (became) positive,” Klieman said.
The football program has had 75 positive tests since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 66 people recovered.
In recent weeks, the Wildcats have had a handle on the virus.
But the football program has dealt with multiple outbreaks this year.
On Sept. 21, Klieman said 12 players had been cleared to return after missing the Arkansas State game because of either a positive test or contact tracing. Moments later, however, he said 10 more would have to be held out because of an active case or contact tracing.
K-State’s football program also had outbreaks in August (10 cases) and June (14). The latter led the athletics department to suspend voluntary football workouts, less than a week after they had started.
The football team isn’t the only outbreak K-State Athletics is dealing with at the moment. K-State’s track and cross country programs have 26 active cases.