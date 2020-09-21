The Kansas State football program’s tussle with the coronavirus continues to be a seesaw battle. During his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday, Chris Klieman said last week started on a positive note: Two days after a 35-31 loss to Arkansas State, 12 players were cleared to return from coronavirus-induced absences.
Then things went back in the other direction.
“Lo and behold, we’ve lost probably another 10 to tracing or a positive (test) over the past week,” said Klieman, in his second season as K-State’s head coach. “So you take two steps forward and then you end up taking a step and a half or two back.”
The number of players unavailable for the opener also was higher than initially thought. More than two dozen players were seen not dressed out for the game versus the Red Wolves at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 12. During his weekly radio show last week, Klieman said between 35 and 40 players couldn’t play — though he didn’t specify how that broke down between injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. Beyond the 35 to 40 players who were held out, Klieman said another 10 to 12 Wildcats who played only had two days of practice after missing two-plus weeks of on-field work.
“We’re not the only ones. Everybody in the country is dealing with this: trying to practice, when you can, as much of a fall camp, good-on-good mode as you can,” Klieman said. “You can’t just break off into scout teams.”
K-State literally couldn’t last week.
“When we broke off into scout teams, we had a tight end playing tackle for the offensive scout, a fullback playing guard and a defensive end playing the other (offensive) tackle,” Klieman said, “because we were just down that many numbers. But that’s everybody. It’s not just Kansas State.”
Klieman said he’s “cautiously optimistic” more players will receive clearances this week. But even that came with a caveat.
“We also have two more tests this week,” he said.
He hopes K-State will continue to meet the Big 12’s thresholds — 53 players available (includes both scholarship and walk-ons), with minimums required for offensive linemen (seven), interior defensive linemen (four) and quarterbacks (one) — as the week progresses. The Wildcats test again Wednesday and Friday, with Saturday’s conference opener at Oklahoma set for 11 a.m. in Norman, Okla.
“Our kids want to play, whether we’re down guys or not,” Klieman said. “Our guys want to play, but we also have to make sure it’s safe for the guys who are out there. I know everybody is waiting on this on a day-to-day basis, and that’s the tricky part that all of us are dealing with.”
Even situations once viewed as minor are assigned greater gravity amid the ongoing pandemic.
“We have two kids out (Monday) because they called in because they don’t feel well,” Klieman said. “Well typically, if you called in and you didn’t feel well, we’d say, ‘Come see the doc. We’ll get you some medicine and we’ll get you back out for meetings or practice.’ Well if you call in now and you don’t feel good, man, we’re keeping you away until we can get you tested. It’s strange stuff.”