Kansas State football has a new schedule for 2020.
K-State’s athletics department, in conjunction with the Big 12, on Wednesday revealed the Wildcats’ revised 10-game slate for the fall.
K-State will start Sept. 12, hosting Arkansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. That date marks the latest in a year the Wildcats have opened a season since 1992, when it played Montana on Sept. 19. It also marks the first time in school history K-State will play less than two non-conference games.
After an off week, K-State jumps into Big 12 action Sept. 26, traveling to Norman, Okla., to take on defending conference champion Oklahoma. The last time the Wildcats started conference play on the road against the Sooners was 2012. That year, K-State upset then-No. 6 Oklahoma 24-19.
On Oct. 3, K-State has its Big 12 home opener versus Texas Tech. That’s followed by games at TCU (Oct. 10) and West Virginia (Oct. 31) and a home date versus Kansas (Oct. 24) to close out the month. The Wildcats have another open date the week of Oct. 17.
K-State will open November with a home game against Oklahoma State on the seventh. Following the third and final bye week of the season Nov. 14, K-State hits the road in back-to-back weeks to take on Iowa State (Nov. 21) and Baylor (Nov. 28), respectively. K-State’s regular-season finale will come against Texas on Dec. 5.
That matchup against the Longhorns will be the Wildcats’ first December home game since topping West Virginia, 24-23, in 2015.
The Big 12 championship game is set for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
K-State Athletics is continuing to work with local county and city officials on a seating-capacity plan for Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall.
Season ticket holders will be contacted via email as soon as capacity and ticket details are finalized.
K-STATE FOOTBALL 2020 SCHEDULE
Sept: 12: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 26: at Oklahoma
Oct. 3: vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 10: at TCU
Oct. 24: vs. Kansas
Oct. 31: at West Virginia
Nov. 7: vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 21: at Iowa State
Nov. 28: at Baylor
Dec. 5: vs. Texas