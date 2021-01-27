Five players officially joined Kansas State’s football program this week with the virtual start of the university’s spring semester.
The quintet of newcomers — defensive backs Julius Brents and Russ Yeast, linebacker Eric Munoz, defensive tackle Timmy Horne and tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe — began their careers elsewhere. Brents played at Iowa, while Yeast started at Louisville. Munoz previously played at Utah State, with Horne starring at Charlotte.
Imatorbhebhe has taken the most circuitous route to Manhattan. He spent last season at Illinois and played at Southern California in 2016 and 2017. A native of Suwanee, Ga., he originally signed with Florida coming out of high school, when he was ranked the No. 18 tight end in the country in the 2015 class by Rivals.
Imatorbhebhe played with his brother, Josh, at both Illinois and USC. Josh recently declared for the 2021 NFL draft.