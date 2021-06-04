Kansas State’s football program announced the hire of four new faces Friday.
In addition to the previously reported hire of Brian Lepak, K-State head coach Chris Klieman also will bring Will Burnham, Tyler Foster and David Orloff onto the support staff.
As reported earlier this week, Lepak will be a senior offensive quality control coach and an assistant director of recruiting.
He spent last season as Southern University’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Lepak played at Colorado State before transferring to Oklahoma, where he played on the offensive line and was a member of the Sooners’ 2010 Big 12 title team. He earned three degrees from Oklahoma: one in law, one in finance and one in accounting. During his time at a graduate assistant at Indiana (2014-16), he worked alongside K-State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, who was part of the Hoosiers’ staff.
Burnham assisted the Wildcats during spring practice, which wrapped up in April. He is a special teams quality control coach for the Wildcats.
He was a special teams graduate assistant for Virginia Tech the past two years. The Hokies ranked among the top three in the ACC in special teams efficiency both seasons; they ranked No. 19 nationally in that category in 2019. Prior to that, Burnham spent one season as a graduate assistant at Marshall and two years as the tight ends and fullbacks coach at Tennessee-Martin. A Florida native, Burnham was a running back at Florida State from 2012 to 2014. The Seminoles won the ACC title all three of those years, capturing a national championship in the 2013 season and an Orange Bowl victory in 2012.
Foster will serve as an analyst with the Wildcats, focusing on the offense.
Foster, who obtained his bachelor’s (2014) and master’s (2017) degrees from Texas-San Antonio, has worked at both the high school and college levels. He was a graduate assistant at Prairie View A&M during the 2015 season, when he tutored the team’s running backs. He also was the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas. For a brief period, Foster was a recruiting analyst at Oklahoma State.
Orloff will be a defensive analyst for K-State.
He worked for Syracuse the past three seasons, spending time as both a graduate assistant (primarily with the Orange’s linebackers) and a quality control coach. The Orange ended the 2018 season ranked third in the country in takeaways; Syracuse also set a single-season sack record that year. Orloff joined Syracuse after three years as a defensive and special teams graduate assistant at UNLV.
Orloff was an offensive graduate assistant at his alma mater, San Jose State, for five seasons. He also earned master’s degrees from both UNLV (special education) and Syracuse (instructional design, development & evaluation).