Monday was a productive day on the recruiting trail for Kansas State football, as the program picked up two 2021 commitments within hours of each other.
The first to commit was K-State legacy Austin Weiner, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound in-state prospect who is an offensive lineman at Gardner Edgerton High in Gardner. Brayden Wood, a defensive lineman from Colorado, announced his pledge Monday night.
Weiner is the son of Todd Weiner, an offensive lineman for the Wildcats in the 1990s under the legendary Bill Snyder. The elder Weiner went on to be drafted in the second round of the 1998 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks, playing with the team from 1998 to 2001. He then spent the final seven seasons (2002-08) of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. Todd Weiner played in 152 games in the NFL, making 116 starts.
His son hopes to follow a similar path from Manhattan to football's top level.
K-State was Austin Weiner's only offer from a Power 5 school; how much that stemmed from other teams thinking he was a K-State lock given his father's connection is uncertain. Ironically, when the Wildcats offered Weiner in person during a camp last summer, his father was on hand to see it.
Weiner, who Rivals ranks as a three-star prospect, is the second offensive lineman to commit to K-State in the 2021 cycle, but the only one still in the class. (Noah Bolticoff, who plays at Rose Hill High in Rose Hill, committed in December but decommitted last month.)
Joining Weiner in committing Monday was Wood, who stars at Fairview High in Boulder, Colo., and tallied 119 tackles last season.
Wood made his announcement during a live broadcast on 9News, a Denver-based television station. He previously had revealed his six finalists: K-State, Louisville, Washington State, Boise State, Hawaii and Colorado State.
Wood committed to K-State without ever having made an official visit to the campus.
"I have seen just about everything I can about the university virtually," Wood told 9News. "It’s maybe a top-five, top-10 university and college town. Everything I've seen and I've heard (about K-State and Manhattan) has just been great.”
He said one of the biggest factors in his commitment is his "love" for the coaching staff.
"They've been showing me so much love. We really connected as soon as I first started to get to know them," Wood told 9News. "I talked to the head coach when he offered me. You don’t see many universities (where) the head coach spends 30 minutes out of his day to call you and offer you.”
Both Rivals and 247Sports consider Wood a three-star prospect. He's ranked as the No. 8 player in Colorado in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite — seven spots below another K-State commit in quarterback Jake Rubley.
The Wildcats now have nine commitments for their 2021 class, with Weiner and Wood joining Rubley, athletes Dorian Stephens and Jayden Williams, defenders Davonte Pritchard and Omar Daniels and wide receivers Brenen Hawkins and RJ Garcia II.