Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman (left) and defensive back Ekow Boye-Doe (right) leave the field following Saturday's 38-17 win over Nevada at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats on Sunday entered the Associated Press' rankings for the first time this season, coming in at No. 25.
The Wildcats landed at No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released Sunday. Their season debut in the rankings comes one day after they improved to 3-0 thanks to a 38-17 home victory over Nevada.
This marks the first time the Wildcats have earned a spot in the AP rankings since the week of Oct. 25 last year, when they were No. 16. K-State then tumbled from the poll followed a lopsided defeat in its next game: a 37-10 setback at West Virginia. It was the first of five consecutive defeats to cap the 2020 campaign.
But now the Wildcats will enter Big 12 play with a ranking next to their name and a three-game winning streak in tow.
K-State faces Oklahoma State in the conference opener for both teams at 6 p.m. Saturday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys also are 3-0 after a 21-20 road victory over Boise State this weekend.
K-State is one of three Big 12 teams in the new poll, led by Oklahoma at No. 4; Iowa State (No. 14) is the only other representative from the conference. TCU is the first team out of the top 25, with its 91 points trailing K-State's 127. Oklahoma State (51 points), Texas (22), West Virginia (14) and Texas Tech (5) also are in the "others receiving votes" category.