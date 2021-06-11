Kansas State's track and field program keeps racking up All-America honors at the NCAA Championships.
Senior Taishia Pryce and junior Taylor Latimer both earned second-team laurels thanks to their efforts Thursday on Day 2 of the championships in Eugene, Ore.
Latimer finished 13th in the women's shot put with a throw of 16.82m/55-02.25 to earn All-America accolades. It marks her second consecutive NCAA Championship in which she's picked up All-America honors, joining her performance in 2019. (The 2020 event was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.)
Pryce finished 16th in the women's long jump with a leap of 6.24m/20-05.75 on her third and final attempt. She now has claimed All-America honors in the long jump in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
“Taylor and Taishia had quality efforts to get to this weekend and ended up earning all American honors,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a release. “Good athletes always want more but a small percentage of athletes can claim to have earned this distinction.”
Latimer and Pryce join teammates Jullane Walker (men's long jump) and Logan Wolfley (men's javelin), who netted All-America honors in their events Wednesday.
Latimer's best throw Thursday was her first, which at that point was the seventh best in the event. She fouled out on her second attempt and didn't improve her position on her final attempt. She's the first Wildcat to pick up All-America honors in consecutive NCAA outdoor championships since Dani Winters in 2015 and 2016. With her performance, K-State now has had an All-American in the women’s shot put five times in the last six NCAA Championships, including each of the last three (Jess St. John in 2018 and Latimer in 2019 and 2021).
Ohio State’s junior Adelaide Aquilla won the national title in the shot put with a final toss of 18.98m/62-03.25, edging fellow Big Ten representative Josie Schaefer of Wisconsin, who finished second with a mark of 18.29m/60-00.25.
Pryce inverted Latimer: Her best attempt Thursday was her last. And Pryce needed it, as her final leap move up two positions and helped her snag the final spot on the All-America second team. She is the first K-State athlete to accomplish that meet since her teammate, Wurrie Njadoe, was a first-team All-American in 2017. Pryce previously earned first-team All-America in the long jump during the indoor season. She is the first Wildcat to be an All-American in the event during both the indoor and outdoor seasons since Nina Kokot in 2011.
Texas’ Tara Davis claimed the national title in the long jump by less than an inch over Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens.
Njadoe was one of four other Wildcats in action (aside from Latimer and Pryce) on Thursday. The rest of the group featured the senior trio of Kimisha Chambers, Helene Ingvaldsen and Shaelyn Ward.
Njadoe didn't advance to the finals in the women's 100 meters, as she finished eighth in Heat 3 and 22nd overall with a time of 11.67. The first K-State woman to advance to the NCAA Championships in the 100 meters, Njadoe tied the school-record time (11.40) in the event at the NCAA West Regional to advance to the national meet.
Like Njadoe, Chambers didn't move on to the finals of the women's 400-meter hurdles. She placed sixth in Heat 3 and 18th overall with a time of 58.88. It marked the first NCAA Championship appearance for Chambers, who finished her career among K-State's best hurdlers ever. Her time of 57.64, set at the Jim Click Shootout in April, is the fourth-best mark in the Wildcats' annals.
Ingvaldsen and Ward, both competing in the women's hammer throw, didn't have the finishes they would like. Ingvaldsen fouled on her first two attempts before finally posting a mark of 60.90m/199-10 on her final attempt to finish in 23rd. Ward didn't record a throw in three attempts.
“Helene and Shaelyn had rough day, but they had solid years and great careers,” Rovelto said. “I’m very thankful that they have been a part of our program.”
California’s Camryn Rogers won the gold medal in the women’s hammer with a collegiate-record best throw of 75.52m/247-9. That well outpaced the runner-up, Shey Tawio of Ole Miss, whose best throw was 71.27m/233-10.
Ingvaldsen ends her K-State career with four appearances in the NCAA Championships, including two All-America certificates. She was a first-team All-American in 2018. She also was a two-time Big 12 champion, owning the second-best mark in school history (66.89m/219-05), which she recorded at the Jim Click Shootout in April.
This was Ward's first NCAA appearance. She twice finished runner-up at the Big 12 championship meet. At the Jim Click Shootout, her toss of 62.60m/205-04 landed her in K-State's record book, posting the seventh-best throw in school history.