Kansas State’s defensive line didn’t substitute as liberally as it normally last week.
That’s only partially because of missing players.
Much of the credit, K-State’s coaches said, goes to Baylor’s offensive game plan.
“They did a good job,” K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman said. “I think we could have done a better job of that, but they did a good job of getting to the line of scrimmage quickly, even if they weren’t snapping it quick. When they do that, you sometimes have to roll with what you have.”
That he didn’t do a better job managing the rotations, Klanderman said, was one of his many “regrets” after the last-second, 32-31 loss to the Bears.
“Obviously, we wore out at the end,” Klanderman said. “We were getting off the field pretty good in the first half. ... In the third and fourth quarter, that wasn’t the case. At the end of the game, we just kind of ran out of steam.”