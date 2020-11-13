Defensive back Tyrone Lewis on Friday became the latest Kansas State football player to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.
A K-State spokesman confirmed to The Mercury via text Friday afternoon that Lewis entered his name in the portal. The news was first reported by Rivals.com.
Lewis is the ninth Wildcat to transfer since August. The group includes two other defensive backs (Walter Neil Jr. and Jonathan Alexander), a trio of defensive linemen (Derick Newton, Ronald Triplette and Matthew Pola-Mao), a linebacker (Demarrquese Hayes), a running back (Thomas Grayson) and a wide receiver (Joshua Youngblood).
A redshirt freshman, Lewis had appeared in all seven games for the Wildcats this fall, notching three tackles. He played in four games on special teams last season — preserving his redshirt — and collected two tackles. The best performance of Lewis' K-State career came during last month's 55-14 win over Kansas, when he finished with a personal-best two tackles.
The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Lewis was part of the Wildcats' 2019 class.
Both Rivals.com and 247Sports rated Lewis as a three-star prospect. Rivals ranked him as the No. 32 player in Louisiana in the 2019 cycle. He fared slightly better in the 247Sports Composite, slotting in as the No. 29 Louisiana prospect in 2019. His composite rating (.8573) was fifth best among the Wildcats' 2019 signees, trailing athlete Chris Herron (.8833), wide receiver Keenan Garber (.8785), Pola-Mao (.8784) and defensive back Will Jones (.8668).
Like Lewis, Herron and Pola-Mao have transferred from K-State.
Lewis played at Hammond High School in Hammond, La. He earned honorable mention all-state honors from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as a senior after tallying 57 tackles and five interceptions. He picked off a staggering nine passes during his junior campaign to go along with 42 tackles.