Kansas State defensive back Malachi Mitchell was arrested Friday morning.
Mitchell, a redshirt freshman, was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol. Mitchell's blood/breath alcohol level was above the legal limit of .08, according to the Riley County Police Department, which made the arrest.
Mitchell was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Friday. His bond was set at $750 and he was not confined. According to the report, this is Mitchell's first arrest on a DUI charge.
A K-State football spokesman told The Mercury via text Friday that the program is "aware of the situation and the matter will be handled internally."
Mitchell made a name for himself during last week's spring-capping open practice at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. His pad-popping tackle of running back Jacardia Wright in the open field was one of the practice's most notable moments.
A Texas native, Mitchell did not appear in any games last fall while redshirting. He is expected to work his way onto the field in 2021 as a reserve defensive back, and also may help various special teams units.
Mitchell was a consensus three-star prospect in K-State's 2020 recruiting class. He slotted in as the No. 96 safety nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings — and the No. 168 prospect in Texas — in 2020.
Mitchell starred at Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas. He had 95 tackles (eight for loss) during his high school career to go along with two interceptions while also competing in track and field.