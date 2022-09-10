Kansas State safety Josh Hayes tackles Missouri wide receiver Mookie Cooper during the first half of their non-conference game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State won, 40-12.
Kansas State nose guard Eli Huggins looks to block Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat during the Wildcats' 40-12 non-conference win over the Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Staff photo by Lewis Marien
Kansas State and Missouri’s first meeting in 11 years may have been anticlimactic for some, but the 40-12 routing by the Wildcats was surely satisfying for all Wildcat fans who waited out rain and lightning for the win Saturday afternoon.
While the Wildcat’s offense showed things not seen in K-State’s season opener versus South Dakota, it was the defense who took center stage, recording four interceptions, all on consecutive drives and keeping a Missouri offense that was explosive in the season opener off-balance.
The Wildcats may not have shutout Missouri, but they did keep the Tigers out of the end zone for nearly the entire game. The Tigers did finally find the endzone on a untimed down at the tail end of the game.
In all, K-State held Missouri to 222 total yards, including 128 passing and 94 rushing.
Senior transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez showed that his modest passing performance in K-State’s season opener was not a sign for concern heading into the rest of the season after the the Wildcats’ first drive of the day.
The senior transfer orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard drive in which he threw for 54 yards on three completions, one yard more than he threw for during the entire South Dakota game.
Martinez ended his day going 9-for-20 for 101 yards to go along with 52 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown.
Deuce Vaughn punched it in for his first touchdown of the day, from a yard out, giving K-State a 7-3 lead.
Martinez had a strong showing in K-State’s second drive as well, methodically moving the Wildcats down the field until he broke free on a 16-yard short-side option play for a score, pushing the Wildcats’ lead to double-digits.
Defensively, K-State’s defense was solid in the first half after allowing Missouri to drive the length of the field for a field goal to open the game.
The Wildcats held the Tigers to three-and-out twice before the nearly hour-long rain delay, and once immeidiately after, leading to a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by Phillip Brooks, giving K-State a 20-3 lead heading into the half.
Missouri scored the first points of the second half on a 44-yard field goal and then went into a offensive tailspin. The Tigers threw interceptions on four straight drives, leading to two field goals and a touchdown for K-State.
Two of the interceptions came from sophomore starter Brady Cook and the other two from senior transfer Jack Abraham.
Kobe Savage snagged the first one in the open field, Daniel Green corralled the second at the line of scrimmage, linebacker Nick Allen had the third off a tip and Cincere Mason rounded it all out with a pick of an underthrown pass to a receiver that was double-covered.
For Savage, Green and Allen, the picked was their first of the season and of their K-State career. Mason’s was his second of the season and sixth of the career.
After the final interception, K-State’s offense found some momentum after being bogged down by penalties on the previous three drives and went 59 yards on four plays, all which were Vaughn runs, including a 24-yard touchdown right up the middle.
The touchdown put the Wildcat star over 100 yards rushing, his eighth-straight game eclipsing the centennial mark. He is now one shy of the tying the school record.
Vaughn ended the day with 145 yards on 24 carries.
K-State had 235 yards rushing including 29 for freshman DJ Giddens who scored the Wildcats’ last touchdown of the day.
K-State will wrap up non-conference play next Saturday when they host Tulane.