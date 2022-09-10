Kansas State and Missouri’s first meeting in 11 years may have been anticlimactic for some, but the 40-12 routing by the Wildcats was surely satisfying for all Wildcat fans who waited out rain and lightning for the win Saturday afternoon.

While the Wildcat’s offense showed things not seen in K-State’s season opener versus South Dakota, it was the defense who took center stage, recording four interceptions, all on consecutive drives and keeping a Missouri offense that was explosive in the season opener off-balance.

