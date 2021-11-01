Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) sacks TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of last week's game in Manhattan. The Big 12 named Anudike-Uzomah the conference's defensive player of the week following his four-sack performance versus the Horned Frogs.
Anudike-Uzomah had one of the most dominant defensive performances in program history last week versus TCU, tying a single-game school record with four sacks. At the conclusion of the contest, however, his tally was even better: He had six sacks, which would have set school and Big 12 single-game records and tied the Division I mark. But after reviewing the sacks, the NCAA removed two from his total because it ruled both plays — forced fumbles by Anudike-Uzomah — finished beyond the original line of scrimmage, making them rushing instead of passing attempts.
Still, the four-sack effort tied former Wildcat Chris Johnson's record; Johnson had four at Missouri in 2000.
At one point in last week's game, Anudike-Uzomah recorded sacks on three consecutive snaps: the final two plays of the second quarter and the Horned Frogs' first offensive play in the third quarter.
Along with his three-sack showing against Southern Illinois, Anudike-Uzomah is the first player in K-State history to have at least three sacks in two games in the same season. He also is the only player in the FBS — to this point — to accomplish that feat this fall.