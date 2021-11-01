TCU Kansas St Football

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) sacks TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the first half of last week's game in Manhattan. The Big 12 named Anudike-Uzomah the conference's defensive player of the week following his four-sack performance versus the Horned Frogs.

 Associated Press

Felix Anudike-Uzomah picked up his second award in as many days Monday, as the Big 12 Conference announced he was the league's defensive player of the week.

It came one day after the Walter Camp Football Foundation selected Anudike-Uzomah as the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

Anudike-Uzomah had one of the most dominant defensive performances in program history last week versus TCU, tying a single-game school record with four sacks. At the conclusion of the contest, however, his tally was even better: He had six sacks, which would have set school and Big 12 single-game records and tied the Division I mark. But after reviewing the sacks, the NCAA removed two from his total because it ruled both plays — forced fumbles by Anudike-Uzomah — finished beyond the original line of scrimmage, making them rushing instead of passing attempts.

Still, the four-sack effort tied former Wildcat Chris Johnson's record; Johnson had four at Missouri in 2000.

At one point in last week's game, Anudike-Uzomah recorded sacks on three consecutive snaps: the final two plays of the second quarter and the Horned Frogs' first offensive play in the third quarter.

Along with his three-sack showing against Southern Illinois, Anudike-Uzomah is the first player in K-State history to have at least three sacks in two games in the same season. He also is the only player in the FBS — to this point — to accomplish that feat this fall.

Monday marked his second Big 12 weekly award of the season, and first in the defensive category; he won the conference’s newcomer of the week award following a three-sack outing against Southern Illinois in September. He is the first Wildcat to win the Big 12’s defensive player of the week honor since defensive back A.J. Parker last season — which also came after a victory over the Horned Frogs.

