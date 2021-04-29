Malachi Mitchell will leave Kansas State before ever taking a field in an official game.
A redshirt freshman defensive back, Mitchell entered the transfer portal Thursday, a K-State spokesman confirmed to The Mercury. Rivals.com was the first to report Mitchell's transfer.
Mitchell did not appear in any games for the Wildcats last year.
But he introduced himself to those unfamiliar with his name during K-State's final practice of the spring: His open-field tackle of running back Jacardia Wright was one of the session's most memorable moments.
The 6-foot, 187-pound Mitchell was expected to find a spot in the defensive back rotation this fall, as well as helping out on a myriad of special teams units.
A member of the Wildcats' 2020 signing class, Mitchell was a consensus three-star prospect out of Mansfield, Texas. He was the No. 96 safety in the country — and the No. 168 overall player in Texas — in the 2020 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Mitchell played at Legacy High, he collected 95 tackles (eight for loss) during his career to go along with two interceptions. He also competed for the school's track and field program.
Earlier this month, Mitchell was arrested by the Riley County Police Department Mitchell and charged with one count of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol. Mitchell’s blood/breath alcohol level was above the legal limit of .08, according to the police report.