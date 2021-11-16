Kansas State's defense is down another player. Already missing defensive end Khalid Duke for the rest of the 2021 season, head coach Chris Klieman announced Tuesday that defensive back Cincere Mason also will be sidelined the remainder of the fall.
"Cincere's going to be lost for the season with a knee injury, unfortunately," Klieman said during his weekly press conference.
Mason's injury occurred during a K-State punt in the second quarter of last week's win over West Virginia.
An Atlanta native, Mason had appeared in nine of the Wildcats' 10 games this season, which included a start versus Oklahoma. He finishes the season with 15 tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup; one of his takedowns came as part of the kickoff coverage team.
Mason joined K-State as a graduate transfer prior to this season after beginning his career at Kennesaw State in Kennesaw, Ga.
During his time at Kennesaw State, he appeared in 31 games, with 28 starts, from 2018 to 2020. He was part of the program during the team's spring season earlier this year, when he started four of the Owls' five games.
As a starter in all 14 games in 2019, he was a member of a defense that ranked No. 3 in the FCS in yards allowed per game.
Timmy Horne also transferred into K-State prior to this season. He has developed a close friendship with Mason, pointing to the fun times they had filming a video for the athletics department called "The Barbershop." In the video, Horne cut Mason's hair while they chatted about their shared experience as new members of the program.
When Horne learned Mason wouldn't play again this season, it was a gut punch.
"Oh man, it was sad," said Horne, a senior defensive tackle. "But it's a part of the game."
Horne then shifted his outlook.
"At the same time, in my eyes, things happen for a reason," Horne said. "(Mason is) going to come out with a good (attitude) about it. I know he's going to stay positive. He's a positive person, an energetic person. I'll be praying for him to make sure everything goes 100% (well). It's going to be nice when he gets back."
Upbeat though he may be, Mason can't do it alone.
"It's going to be important for us to rally around him, make sure to keep his spirits up as a teammate," Horne said. "That's a brother."
Defensive end's status for Saturday up in the air
The good news for Spencer Trussell: the ankle injury that forced him out of last week's game isn't expected to hamstring him indefinitely.
The bad news: The Wildcats aren't entirely sure when he'll be back.
"Spencer is going to be kind of a game-time decision, or week to week," Klieman said, referring to the fourth-year junior from Arlington Texas. "Can we get him back this week? There's a chance we can. If not, he would be ready for Texas, we believe."
Trussell has played in 21 games as a Wildcat, including all 10 this year. He's started the past four games — which double as the first four starts of his K-State career. Trussell has 12 tackles (three for loss), a sack and two quarterback hurries this fall.
If Trussell misses Saturday's home finale versus Baylor, either sixth-year senior Bronson Massie or redshirt freshman Nate Matlack likely would move into the starting lineup.