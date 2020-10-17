Kansas State's men's and women's cross country programs represented themselves well among some of the top teams in the country Saturday.
Competing in the OSU Invite at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla., the Wildcats' teams both placed in the top five.
The men's race featured reigning NCAA champion BYU as well as national runner-up Northern Arizona. The women's race had last year's national runner-up, BYU.
K-State's men's team finished with 162 points to place fifth. The women's team collected 93 points, taking fourth.
“This is the tightest group we’ve had in a few years,” K-State head coach Ryun Godfrey said. “I thought the team worked better than they have all year! It was great to see!”