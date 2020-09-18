The Kansas State men's and women's cross country teams are set to start the 2020 season Saturday in Lawrence when they compete in the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm. The meet, which features Iowa State and Kansas State as well, will start at 9 a.m. with the men's race and 10 a.m. for the women's race.
"We are looking forward to the meet this Saturday," head coach Ryun Godfrey said. "First things first, we need to test negative with COVID-19 again this week. If all goes well with testing, we will be ready for a good race on Saturday. We are grateful for the opportunity to race and we are always excited to test ourselves against Big 12 opponents."
This is the first time since 2015 that the Wildcats will start their season in conference territory.
Kansas State last raced at Rim Rock Farm in 2018. The Kansas State women finished third, while the men finished fifth. The Wildcats return 11 athletes who participated in the 2019 Big 12 Championships.