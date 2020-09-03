Kansas State cross country will compete in three regular season meets prior to the 2020 Big 12 championship in a new, abbreviated schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wildcats will open their season in Lawrence on Sept. 19 to compete in the Kansas Triangular. Kansas State will face Kansas and Iowa State at the meet.
The team will then head to Stillwater, Oklahoma on Oct. 3 for the Cowboy Jamboree. The Wildcats return to Stillwater two weeks later on Oct. 17 for the OSU invitational.
The 2020 season will finish Oct. 30 in Lawrence for the Big 12 championships. The NCAA has canceled its regional and national championships for the fall sports season.
Kansas State returns 12 runners on the men's side and nine on the women's team, including junior Cooper Schroeder, who finished in the top 30 in the 2019 Big 12 Championship, and sophomore Jaybe Shufelberger, who posted the best time of any K-State freshman at a conference meet since 2003.
KANSAS STATE CROSS COUNTRY 2020 SCHEDULE
Sept. 19: at KU Triangular; Lawrence, Kan.
Oct. 3: at Cowboy Jamboree; Stillwater, Okla.
Oct. 17: at OSU Invite; Stillwater, Okla.
Oct. 30: at Big 12 Championship, Lawrence, Kan.