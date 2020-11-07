Just as Oklahoma State started its first drive Saturday, it gave Kansas State a gift. Tylan Wallace, the Cowboys' star wide receiver and arguably the best player in the Big 12 at his position, remained on the sideline.
With Oklahoma State's go-to option in the passing game out — Wallace reportedly tweaked a muscle during a practice in the lead up to Saturday — Kansas State made the visitors one-dimensional. And even that dimension wasn't all that good, as the Wildcats permitted just 9 rushing yards to the No. 14 Cowboys in the first half, en route to a 12-0 lead at intermission.
Everything unraveled in the third period, though, as Oklahoma State outscored K-State 13-0 and went on to win 20-18 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium to hand the Wildcats their second loss in as many games.
Even with Wallace out, Oklahoma State still had two explosive offensive players available: preseason All-America running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Hubbard ran all over the Wildcats (4-3, 4-2 Big 12) last season, to the tune of 296 yards, a touchdown and an 11.8-yards-per-rush average in a 26-13 win for Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. He came nowhere close to those numbers Saturday, finishing with 31 yards on six carries.
Sanders wasn't much better, throwing for just 108 yards on 14-of-23 passing. He added 9 rushing yards on 12 carries.
But the Cowboys (5-1, 4-1) produced just enough offense to leave with a win. And they came up with a timely fourth-quarter play defensively: With K-State trailing 13-12 and just 20 yards away from the end zone, freshman quarterback Will Howard lost control of the ball. It fell into the hands of Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II at the 15-yard line. With the help of multiple blocking teammates in front of him, he returned it 85 yards for the score.
More importantly, it extended the Cowboys' lead to 20-12 with only 6:32 remaining.
Howard rebounded immediately, leading the Wildcats on an eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive just one possession after his fumble. Howard capped the touchdown drive himself, sprinting into the end zone on a 2-yard rush.
That cut the deficit to only two points, however.
K-State came up empty on a two-point attempt, with Howard fumbling the ball away again, unable to even give his pass-catchers a chance.
On the ensuing kickoff, Wallace made his first, and only, appearance of the day, taking the field with Oklahoma State's "hands team." With Lynch's onside kick coming his way, Wallace knocked the ball out of bounds. K-State quickly forced a three-and-out to give its offense one last chance with 1:47 remaining.
The Wildcats' final drive lasted just one play.
Howard's pass missed its intended target, sailing far too high for tight end Konner Fox. Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling capitalized, leaping to grab the ball out of the air and returning it 13 yards before sliding to the ground.
Oklahoma State then kneeled on the ball to clinch the come-from-behind victory.
K-State has next week off before returning to action Nov. 21, when it travels to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State. A kickoff time for that contest has not yet been determined.