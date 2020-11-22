Kansas State football's final road game of the 2020 season will be a nighttime affair.
In a joint announcement from the Big 12 and ESPN on Sunday, it was revealed that K-State's game at Baylor will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast.
The Wildcats have lost the last two meetings with the Bears. The last time the two played in Waco, Texas, Baylor held on for a 37-34 win at McLane Stadium. The back-and-forth contest featured three ties and eight lead changes; the last lead change was a go-ahead field goal from Baylor kicker Connor Martin with only eight seconds remaining.
The back-to-back wins by the Bears gave them a 9-8 edge in the series. K-State dominated the early matchups of the rivalry, winning the first five games, starting with a 45-15 victory in 1969 followed by triumphs in 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003. Baylor has taken the upper hand in recent years, however, winning six of the last eight in the series.
Both teams enter Saturday's game trying to end losing streaks.
The Wildcats (4-4, 4-3 Big 12) have lost three in a row following a 45-0 shutout at Iowa State. The Bears (1-5, 1-5), who were off this weekend, are on a five-game skid since beating Kansas in their opener Sept. 26.
Big 12 TV Selections
- Iowa State at Texas (Fri., Nov. 27), 11 a.m., ABC
- Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m., FOX
- K-State at Baylor, 6 p.m., ESPN2
- Oklahoma at West Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ABC
- TCU at Kansas, 7 p.m., FS1