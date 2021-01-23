To give itself a chance to upset No. 14 West Virginia Saturday, Kansas State would need to play nearly perfect, mistake-free basketball.
But the Wildcats never gave themselves a chance.
They were too busy giving the ball away.
K-State coughed up the ball a staggering 27 times Saturday, helping West Virginia ease to a 64-45 victory at Bramlage Coliseum.
The 28 turnovers were the most in Bruce Weber's nine seasons in Manhattan; the previous high under Weber, 25, also came versus the Mountaineers, on Jan. 27, 2015.
The 28 giveaways tied for the sixth most in a single game in program history, and the most since it also had 28 turnovers against Kansas on Feb. 27, 2002.
It marks the sixth straight loss for the Wildcats (5-11, 1-7 Big 12). Prior to Saturday, Mountaineers (10-4, 3-3) hadn't played since Jan. 9, when they lost to then-No. 4 Texas, 72-70, at home.
The road ahead doesn't get any easier for K-State.
Its next game is Wednesday, when it travels to Waco, Texas, to take on undefeated (and No. 2) Baylor. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. in a contest that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
