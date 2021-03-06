Kansas State dug itself a deep, deep hole to start Saturday's game against Eastern Illinois.
The Panthers, a plucky foe from the Ohio Valley Conference, had their way in the first six innings of the contest. After plating a pair of runs in the top of the fifth frame, the Panthers led 6-0. The Wildcats finally settled down at the plate and on the mound after that, though.
They scored five unanswered runs, but ultimately, it wasn't enough to avoid a loss, falling 6-5 at Tointon Family Stadium.
The setback also snapped K-State's (6-3) five-game win streak.
Trailing 6-0, the Wildcats cut the deficit in half with one swing in the bottom of the fifth: Kamron Willman lifted a pitch over the wall in left center, bringing home Daniel Carinci and Chris Ceballos on a three-run shot.
K-State struck again in the bottom half of the next two frames: Dylan Phillips' sacrifice fly in the sixth scored Zach Kokoska. In the seventh, Kokoska was the one scoring a teammate, as his sac fly to left pushed Cameron Thompson across the plate.
After those two runs, K-State trailed just 6-5.
But that's as close as the hosts got.
The Panthers slammed the door in the bottom of the ninth to escape with a one-run win.
After Friday's 6-3 victory by K-State, the squads have split the first two contests of the three-game set.
The rubber match Sunday will start at 1 p.m.
The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
This story will be updated.