Perhaps Kansas State should have prayed for rain Friday. As it was, possible inclement weather this weekend forced the baseball team’s series at Kansas to change. One of those alterations: a doubleheader Friday.
The Wildcats will quickly look to push the day out of their minds in the series finale.
That’s because Friday couldn’t have gone much worse.
KU won the first game 2-0. The Wildcats (28-20, 7-13 Big 12) loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but couldn’t plate a run.
K-State hit rock bottom in Game 2: It lost 10-0. In seven innings. And didn’t notch a single hit.
KU starter Eli Davis pitched all seven innings in the no-hit bid. He had twice as many strikeouts (four) as walks (two).
The Jayhawks (28-23, 7-13) scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back. They added two more runs in the third and two more in the fifth.
It was a rough outing for K-State’s starting pitcher, Kasey Ford.
He went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 10 runs, with eight of them earned. Ford gave up eight hits and walked three batters. He finished with three strikeouts.
Cameron Thompson had the only noteworthy effort at the plate for K-State in Friday’s twin bill: He collected two hits in Game 1.
Friday continued a recent rough stretch for the Wildcats: After winning six straight contests from April 24 to May 2, they now have lost four of their past five outings.