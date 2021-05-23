Heading into its final three outs of Saturday’s game against TCU, the odds decidedly were not in Kansas State’s favor. The Wildcats trailed 8-4. And on the mound for the Horned Frogs was Haylen Green, their All-America closer.
Like Han Solo, however, never tell K-State the odds.
The Wildcats posted seven runs in the ninth inning — including a walk-off three-run homer from senior Chris Ceballos — to stun the Horned Frogs and take an 11-8 victory in the regular-season finale at Tointon Family Stadium.
It had been more than a decade since K-State (31-21, 10-14 Big 12) won a game via a walk-off homer; the last occurrence before Saturday came in 2009 off the bat of Drew Biery.
“What an awesome win for the program, especially for the amount of seniors we have, to go out like that against a really good opponent,” said K-State assistant coach Austin Wates, standing in for suspended head coach Pete Hughes. “Such a cool feeling. Honestly, just really happy for all those players.”
The inning started inauspiciously: Kamron Willman lined out to left field.
Then the Wildcats got things going.
Caleb Littlejim singled to center. Cole Johnson, pinch hitting for Dylan Caplinger, followed with another single to move Littlejim to third. Cameron Thompson came through with an RBI double to bring home both Littlejim and Johnson. Terrence Spurlin repeated the feat with an RBI double of his own to score Thompson. With his job done, Spurlin headed back to the dugout, with Kaden Fowler entering the contest as a pinch runner. That move immediately paid off — Fowler scored on a single up the middle from Dylan Phillips.
Just like that an 8-4 deficit turned into an 8-8 tie.
But the hosts weren’t done in the inning.
After Nick Goodwin popped up for Out 2, the Wildcats got back to business on a single from Zach Kokoska.
That set the stage for Ceballos’ walk-off bomb, launching it over the wall in left field.
Green’s final numbers: Nine batters faced. Seven runs (all earned) on seven hits. Prior to Saturday’s outing, Green only had allowed four or more runs twice this season. But in both of those appearances, he pitched at least 2 2/3 innings. Saturday, he didn’t even make it through one full frame.
K-State’s final-inning rally came one day after Green notched his conference-best 11th save of the season in an 8-6 win by the visitors Friday night.
Wates couldn’t say enough about Saturday’s comeback, which prevented the Horned Frogs (36-16, 17-7) from winning the Big 12 regular-season championship outright. Instead, TCU had to settle for a share of the title along with Texas.
“Green was nominated by his coach to be pitcher of the year,” Wates said. “To be able to do something like that off of one of the best arms in the Big 12, it really is unbelievable. You look at his numbers in league and what he’s done for that program this season. For our guys to be able to battle like that in that inning. It’s rare to see that much barrel contact off of anybody, much less an elite arm at the top of the league.”
The ninth wasn’t the only inning the Wildcats had to dig out of a four-run hole, though. In the top of the first, K-State spotted TCU four runs.
The Wildcats punched right back, however, stringing together four consecutive hits — highlighted by homers from Thompson and Phillips — to level the contest at 4-all after Inning 1. That prompted TCU to remove starting pitcher Johnny Ray from the game before he even recorded an out.
On came Charles King, who put together a stellar performance: He threw out scoreless innings in relief, recording nine strikeouts without issuing a walk. King gave way to Green in the bottom of the ninth, with the Horned Frogs ahead 8-4.
Most nights, that would have been more than enough cushion for Green to close out another victory.
This wasn’t one of those nights.
“Momentum is everything in this game,” Wates said. “You can see the ebbs and flows of the game even today. TCU grabs the four-run lead in the first, and our guys go out there and fight and battle and get four runs themselves and the momentum shifts back to our side. They brought in a new arm, who really came in and shut the momentum down for the rest of the game. They bring in another guy, and all the sudden the momentum is back in our dugout.”
Tyler Eckberg was credited with the win for K-State after pitching the final three innings. He gave up just one run on two hits while notching two strikeouts.
Prior to Eckberg taking the ball, Wildcat reliever Eric Torres pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on two hits. While he recorded five strikeouts, his 19 2/3 innings scoreless streak finally ended — a string of 10 appearances — after giving up a run in the fourth frame.
At the plate, Ceballos, Phillips and Thompson all drove in three runs. Thompson was in the lineup for the 236th consecutive game, which tied him with Craig Wilson for most career starts in program history. Spurlin had three hits Saturday, making him one of five Wildcats with multi-hit performances.
Saturday marked a successful end to the regular season for K-State in terms of its play at Tointon. The Wildcats won all four of their home series in conference play. It also was their second series win of the 2021 campaign against an opponent ranked in the top five. (K-State took two of three games at home versus then-No. 3 April 1 to 3.)
But K-State isn’t done with TCU just yet.
The two teams will square off again Wednesday in the Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City. The seventh-seeded Wildcats will try to beat the second-seeded Horned Frogs for the fourth time in less than a week.
First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 12:30 p.m., with the game streaming on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
Wates thinks heading into the tournament to take on the same team it just upset over the weekend will give K-State “confidence and momentum” Wednesday.
“We all know we need to make a run in that tournament in order to get an at-large bid (to the NCAA Tournament),” he said. “For us to win this series, and especially to win it like that, is such a cool feeling. To have that momentum going forward is going to be really great for our program.”