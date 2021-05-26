Kansas State scored four runs in the top of the first inning of Wednesday's Big 12 tournament game against TCU. That early advantage didn't help the Wildcats avoid late-game drama, though. Nor did it help K-State walk away with the win.
Instead, the Horned Frogs walked off with one: Right fielder Phillip Sikes singled up the middle to bring home the final run in the bottom of the ninth inning, handing the Wildcats a 7-6 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Afterward, K-State assistant coach Austin Wates lamented that the team didn't capitalize after putting TCU in a 4-0 hole.
"They put enough barrel on it to get some big hits," Wates said of the Horned Frogs, who shared the regular-season conference title and entered as the tournament's No. 2 seed. "At the end of the day, I think they executed a little bit better."
Wednesday marked the fourth meeting between the two teams in less than a week: The Wildcats (31-22), the tournament's seventh seed, took two of the three games from the Horned Frogs (37-16) during the final series of the regular season last week at Tointon Family Stadium. That included a wild comeback in the series finale, in which K-State rallied from an 8-4 deficit in the ninth inning — off TCU's All-America closer, Haylen Green, no less — to win 11-8, thanks to a walk-off three-run homer from senior Chris Ceballos.
The Wildcats carried that momentum into Wednesday's opening inning, tagging Horned Frog starting pitcher Jacob Meador for four runs.
Cameron Thompson, penciled into the Wildcats' lineup for the 237th consecutive game (surpassing Craig Wilson's record for most career starts), drew a leadoff walk. He promptly stole second base. Two batters later, Meador plunked Zach Kokoska with a pitch. Nick Goodwin followed the next at-bat with a run-scoring single to left field. Then Dylan Phillips stepped to the plate and cleared the bases with a three-run homer to right center.
Just like that, it was 4-0 in K-State's favor.
But over the final eight innings, the Wildcats added only two more runs to their tally.
Wates said that the offensive struggles in the final eight frames simply were "part of the game." But he also said it was a credit to the Horned Frogs' rock-solid relievers.
Meador departed after two innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on five hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. K-State managed just one run and three hits the rest of the way, as the TCU trio of Drew Hill, River Ridings and Garrett Wright (credited with the win) silenced the Cats' bats.
"They have one of the best bullpens in our league," Wates said. "So whether or not they get a good or bad start, they always have someone behind them to keep the game relatively close. Look at the game we had against them — the final game — on Saturday, the same thing happened. They adjusted their game plan as well."
Wates was particularly impressed with Hill, who replaced Meador and threw 4 1/3 innings of one-hit, one-run ball.
"Hill did a really good job shutting us down and slowing the game down," Wates said. "That's kind of what he's been for their program this year: a stopper-type guy. I thought he did a great job with that."
K-State ace Jordan Wicks didn't stop as many batters Wednesday as he's accustomed. While he notched nine strikeouts — he now has 230 in his career as a Wildcat, an all-time program record, bettering the 223 strikeouts posted by Andy Replogle from as 1973 to 1975 — Wicks allowed six runs, all of which were earned.
It marked the most runs, total and earned, that he's ever permitted in 34 appearances for K-State over the past three seasons.
Wates chalked it up as merely an off day for the star hurler. Wicks, Wates said, "battled." He "made a couple really good pitches." While not his usual nigh-untouchable stuff, Wates said Wicks gave the Wildcats a chance to begin the double-elimination tournament with a victory.
Just as he does each time he toes the rubber.
"Jordan's our guy," Wates said. "He comes to the field every day ready to work. He always gives us a chance to win the game whether he's got his best stuff or not. Whether he's got his best command or not, he'll always figure out a way to get at least five innings for us. That's what he did today."
Down 4-0, TCU started its comeback, slowly trimming the deficit. It scored two runs in the bottom of the first. After the second inning, K-State led 5-3. The Wildcats extended their advantage to 6-3 in the fourth frame thanks to a sacrifice fly from Thompson.
That's the last time they'd touch home plate Wednesday.
The Horned Frogs scored the last four runs of the contests, including three in the bottom of the sixth to knot the game at 6-all. The game-tying run came on a two-RBI triple from Zach Humphreys down the right field line. Humphreys was the first batter K-State reliever Eric Torres — who replaced Wicks — faced in the game.
Perhaps the hardest pill to swallow for the Wildcats: all three of the Horned Frogs' runs in the sixth came with two outs.
Wates said the team's confidence never wavered, though.
"You try to continue to build and keep momentum on your side of the dugout as much as you can and keep the energy up," he said. "Our guys, to their credit, they've done a good job of that the last couple days. ... We just didn't execute (at) a high level today."
K-State still had an opportunity to move back ahead in the ninth inning. Kamron Willman led off with a single to left; Blake Burrows came in to pinch run, and the Wildcats tried to force the issue. The aggressive decision didn't pay off, as Burrows was caught stealing at second. The next two batters, Caleb Littlejim (groundout) and Dylan Caplinger (popup), were quickly punched out.
A short time later, the Wildcats trudged off the field, having to reckon with a come-from-ahead defeat while the Horned Frogs mobbed Sikes.
Wates said he isn't sure how the team will handle pitching responsibilities for the remainder of the tournament; he said he would huddle up with the rest of the coaching staff to come up with a plan Wednesday night.
Regardless of the strategy they decide to implement, there's no ambiguity about what awaits: a winner-take-all game with Baylor at 9 a.m. Thursday.
The same Baylor squad that beat K-State like a drum the last time the two teams tangled. That was a 23-3 annihilation in Waco, Texas, on May 9, a game in which the Bears set a Big 12 single-inning record for runs (17), with 16 coming before the Wildcats recorded a single out.
Needing a victory to keep their season alive, Wates said the Wildcats will leave nothing to chance.
"We've got to win the game at all costs. Whatever we need to do, we're going to try to do it," he said. "Everybody's going to be available, I'm sure. We've got to build a lead when we can and execute at a high level if we want to win the baseball game."