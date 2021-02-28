Kansas State’s pitching staff came through in the clutch Sunday.
Starting pitcher Connor McCullough gave up just one run in 5 1/3 innings. Then Caleb Little came in and recorded a six-out save, helping K-State hold on for a 2-1 win over Western Michigan at Tointon Family Stadium on Sunday.
It was the first victory of the year for McCullough (1-0), who had six strikeouts and allowed three hits.
It also was the fourth consecutive victory for the Wildcats (4-2), who swept the three-game series from the Broncos.
“It was a good win,” K-State head coach Pete Hughes said. “I thought our guys came out and took a good pregame. I thought their approach was really good. It was a really tough offensive day with the wind blowing in. We picked our spots. We knew it would be a tight game because of the conditions.”
Both of K-State’s runs came in the fourth inning.
Zach Kokoska started with a walk and, then stole second. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly from Dylan Phillips. Daniel Carinci doubled in the inning, and he crossed home plate thanks to Terrence Spurlin’s two-out RBI single.
Western Michigan (0-3) got its lone run of the contest in the sixth inning.
Connor Charping reached base via double. Logan Hudson’s single brought him home.
The one earned run notwithstanding, Hughes was pleased with McCullough’s outing.
“The breaking ball was the great equalizer for him today to keep people off his fastball,” Hughes said. “He did a really good job of spotting his fastball on both sides of the plate, but it was the breaking ball. It’s a true curveball.
“The true curveball gave them a different look. His ability to throw that for a strike in all counts is what kept those guys off balance today.”
Littlejim’s efforts on the mound — he took the ball after starting in center field — were key in keeping the Broncos at bay: He had inning-ending doubly plays in both the eighth and ninth frames as he picked up the first save of his career.
K-State turned four double plays over the course of the three-game set — three on Sunday alone.
“It’s great to get those double plays,” Hughes said. “They take momentum, and momentum comes back in your dugout in one play. I thought we did a good job. We dropped a popup (Saturday), but overall, I thought we played a pretty high standard of clean defense. Cam Thompson made a great play today, and made it look easy for another double play. That’s the standard we have to be at defensively.”
K-State returns to action Friday, welcoming Eastern Illinois to town for a three-game series.
First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. Friday at Tointon. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Wildcats win 11-3 on Saturday
Kansas State didn’t take its first lead Friday until the bottom of the eighth inning, when it scored five runs to move ahead 9-8, which turned out to be the final score.
K-State wasted no time Saturday, though.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back in an 11-3 win over Western Michigan at Tointon Family Stadium.
Carson Seymour, the Wildcats’ starting pitcher, permitted just one run over five innings of work in his first win of the season. The Broncos didn’t notch a hit until two outs remained in the fourth inning.
“Good day in a lot of ways,” K-State head coach Hughes said. “First of all, we won, and then we got Carson Seymour back on track. I thought Carson was really good today. I probably left him in there a little too long, but if we want to go to where we want to go, Carson is probably going to have to get extended a little bit. He did awesome, though, and the conditions were very offensive against a veteran offensive team.
“Carson definitely set the tone and gave some time for our offense to build some innings and to build the lead.”
Freshman Nick Goodwin got the Wildcats on the board in the first, recording a double on the first pitch he saw Saturday to score Kaden Fowler. Phillips had an RBI base knock of his own to give K-State a 2-0 lead after one inning.
Goodwin was just getting started: He belted a solo home run in his next at-bat, his second homer of the series, to extend the lead to 3-0. Back-to-back RBI singles from Spurlin and Littlejim, respectively, made the score 5-0 after three frames. Western Michigan finally pushed a run across the plate in the sixth, but K-State responded with four runs in the seventh to balloon its lead to 9-1.
The four-run seventh included an RBI double from Kamron Willman and a three-run home run from Thompson.
The Wildcats’ ended with season highs in both runs and hits (14).
K-State’s offense didn’t blink with two outs, hitting .400 (6-for-15) in those situations Saturday, recording seven RBI. Western Michigan was on the opposite end of the spectrum, going 1-for-10 with two outs, and just 1-for-14 with runners on base.
The Wildcats scored three runs, all earned, off Bronco starter Brady Miller, who was tagged with the loss.
“We knew that their starter, Miller, was going to be a strike thrower,” Hughes said. “So when you know the ball is going to be around the plate, you can be aggressive early in counts. Really great balance throughout our entire lineup. Good to get Willman going. Caleb Littlejim is playing very good baseball. I liked the fact that we got multiple RBIs and runs scored with two outs. It’s something you preach: If you want to be a great team, you’ve got to play great with two outs.”
After Seymour left the mound, Kasey Ford came on in the sixth inning and allowed one hit and one earned run in 2 1/3 innings. Nico Rodriguez got the final five outs for the Wildcats; he didn’t permit a single base runner.
K-State gave up just one extra-base hit Saturday: a double from Bronco second baseman Justin McIntyre in the eighth. The Wildcats had five extra-base hits of their own: doubles from Goodwin, Willman and Zach Kokoska and homers from Thompson and Goodwin.
First pitch in Sunday’s series finale is set for noon. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.