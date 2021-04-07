Facing a team on a 10-game losing skid and sporting a 2-18 record overall, Kansas State was expected to roll over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and complete a series sweep Wednesday at Tointon Family Stadium.
The Wildcats had no issues doing just that, as they rolled to a 12-0, mercy rule win in seven innings.
K-State (17-11) plated three runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-19), on the other hand, never managed to push a single run across the plate.
In the two-game sweep, the Wildcats outscored the Golden Lions 24-2.
Cameron Thompson started the scoring for the hosts Wednesday, powering a home run over the wall in right field in the bottom of the first. Terrence Spurlin followed that with a two-run double give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead after one inning.
In the bottom of the second, Nick Goodwin got the scoring started, grounding out to first bring home Kamron Willman. Just as he did in the first inning, Spurlin helped two more runs cross the plate. Only this time, he wasn't credited with any RBIs. That's because he reached on a fielding error by Golden Lion second baseman Karsten Vasquez. His miscue allowed both Thompson and Dylan Phillips to score and balloon the Wildcats' lead to 6-0.
Three more runs followed in the third (Thompson came through with an RBI double, while Goodwin and Phillips notched RBI singles) and the fifth (Goodwin with a two-RBI triple, who went on to score thanks to a Zach Kokoska groundout) to up the advantage to 12-0 — and achieve the 10-run lead needed to enact the mercy rule after seven innings.
After the midweek non-conference series, K-State jumps back into Big 12 play Friday, when it travels to Austin, Texas, to take on Texas.
Game 1 of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Longhorn Network will handle the television broadcast.